Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrives at sub-district magistrate's office to file his nomination

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrived at the sub-district magistrate's office to file his nomination from the Amritsar East assembly seat on Friday. This move of Bikram Singh came after SC asked Punjab government not to take any coercive action against him till January 31 after he pleaded with the top court for anticipatory bail.

The Punjab Police has filed FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case, and he was earlier granted interim bail by the High Court with a condition that he will cooperate with the investigation process.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



