Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha declares alliance with Chaduni Faction

Ahead of Punjab assembly polls, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha announced an alliance with the Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led political party. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) also announced 20 more candidates for the Assembly elections. Sanyukt Samaj Morcha is a political front of the farmer unions that had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s farm laws, it is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal. While Chaduni is the chief of the Haryana-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) and had earlier formed the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) to contest the polls.

It is also reported that SSM has given 10 seats to the Chaduni-led party.

Also, the EC has changed the Punjab assembly polls date to 20 February, earlier the elections were going to be held on 14th February. The EC hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab.



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti. Not only CM but BSP and BJP also requested EC to defer the Punjab elections. On Guru Ravidas Jayanti many devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, so the political parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.