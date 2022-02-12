Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu will be given a 'Super CM' post if Congress wins: Congress leader

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday said that Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be given a 'Super CM' post if the party voted in power in the upcoming assembly elections. These statements of Bittu came after, earlier last week the Congress declared Channi as the CM face for Punjab, which created a buzz amongst Punjab politics.

Bittu further also confirmed that Sidhu has not questioned the party's decision and instead, welcomed the decision. "Did Sidhu raise any questions on the decision to choose Channi as the CM face? He welcomed the decision" Bittu said.

During the announcement of CM face Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said "The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.