Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SSP to contest for 10 seats in the Punjab assembly polls

SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Thursday said that "Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats."

Sanyukt Sangharsh Party was launched by Gurnam Singh Chaduni on 18 December 2021. In 2020, after the Passing of three farm laws by the Parliament of India, there was a huge protest against it. Gurnam Singh Charuni was one of the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. He was of the view that the farmers' organization must contest elections to fulfill the demands of the farmers.

Balbir Singh Rajewal is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha party for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.



