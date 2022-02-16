Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Today I have come to ask you, give me a chance to serve you for five years: PM Modi in Punjab

"Today I have come to ask you, give me a chance to serve you for five years, I assure you that agriculture, trade, the industry will be promoted," said PM Modi in Pathankot Punjab while addressing the rally.

Talking about the efforts BJP took for Punjab the PM said "Earlier we used to walk side by side in Punjab as a small party along with the government on the margins. For the peace and unity of Punjab, for the bright future of Punjab, we had given priority to do good to Punjab by harming our party."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.