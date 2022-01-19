Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Villagers lock Congress leader inside barbershop during campaign

As the assembly elections are going to be held in the corona crisis the EC has banned all the political rallies and social events, but still, the parties are doing their best to win the elections and also following covid protocols. Many parties have been seen doing door-to-door campaigns ahead of assembly elections.

While on the same note, Congress working President Kuljit Nagra and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA were doing the same, but during his campaign the locals in Tarkhan Majra village, Sarhind locked him inside a barbershop. Further information is not disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.