Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'Want Charanjit Singh Channi to become Punjab CM again' : Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has become a real-life hero in the corona period by helping many needy people, has expressed his wish towards Punjab CM and said he wants Channi to be the next CM of Punjab, "Want Charanjit Singh Channi to become Punjab CM again" said Sonu Sood.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood's younger sister Malvika Sood is all set for her political entry into the opposition party Congress. She will be contesting in Punjab for the upcoming assembly elections. Malvika joined the ruling party in Punjab, Congress in the presence of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and the joining was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district. "It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honor, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



