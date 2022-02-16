Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: War game in Twitter is on by Channi and Kejriwal ahead of Punjab polls

After the Tweet Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday in which he wrote, "I was just in Dhuri, and Channi sir, Bhagwant Mann is wining from Dhuri by at least 51,000 votes. And you are losing from both the seats."



Replying to this, Congress CM face for Punjab, Channi said "Kejriwal ji, Kam se kam 51000 jhooth to aap bol hi chuke hain. 2017 ki tarah 10 march ko aapki ye baatein bhi galat saabit ho jayengi #FakeNostradamus."

The AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann and Congress CM face Channi is going to contest from the Dhuri constituency ahead of Punjab polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.