Punjab Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal states the reason behind failed pre-poll alliance of AAP and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

Delhi CM finally broke his silence on the failed alliance with farmer outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha for the Punjab polls, he said, that “differences over seat-sharing” were the main reason. Speaking to the media he said the alliance with Sanyunkt Samaj didn't work out because the union wanted 60 seats, “We had already announced candidates for 90 seats by then. We told them that they could take 10-15 seats, but they did not agree. That is why the alliance could not take off,” he said.

“But the aim of AAP and SSM is the same — welfare of Punjab,’’ he added.

He also spoke about the charges on farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal “Rajewal met me at my residence and gave me a pen drive which had that recording. But the conversation seemed to be vague and inconclusive as it was just two vague people talking about sale of tickets and accepting of graft by senior party leaders, including myself. There was no substantial proof. I request Rajewal ji that if he has any solid proof, he should take it to the public. If found true, I will hand over the person who accepted money to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.