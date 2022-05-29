Punjab BJP to hold statewide programmes to celebrate 8th anniversary of Modi govt

The Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a series of programmes from the booth level to the district level marking the eighth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday chaired a meeting of party district presidents, district vice presidents, office bearers and organisation in-charges at the BJP state headquarters in Chandigarh.

The BJP will be conducting programmes in the entire country on the completion of eight years of the Central government led by the BJP and the achievements of the flagship schemes will be discussed, said the Punjab BJP chief.

Sharma said that on May 30 May eight years will be completed by Narendra Modi's government and a series of functions to highlight and celebrate the endeavours put in by the BJP government to bring equitable prosperity and opportunities for the disadvantaged will be discussed. He said the programmes aim to send the message of the party to every household in the country.

The Punjab BJP president said the state unit will conduct programmes between May 30 and June 15. The programmes will be held from the booth level to the district level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at the grand level across the country by holding various events.

( With inputs from ANI )

