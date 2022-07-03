Punjab cabinet's first expansion likely on Monday

Chandigarh, July 3 Less than four months after the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) sweeping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Bhagwant Mann government will have its first cabinet expansion on Monday evening with five new ministers, including second-time legislator Aman Arora, likely to be inducted.

With their induction, the total strength of the council of ministers will rise to 15, including the Chief Minister. There, still, will be eight vacancies.

The government has sent a letter to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for seeking time for the oath-taking ceremony on Monday, an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told .

The legislators to be included are Fauja Singh Sarahi from Guru Harsahai, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar (South), who was the protem Speaker, Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar, Chetan Singh Jauramajra from Samana, and Arora from Sunam.

In an unprecedented action, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet on May 24 and arrested on corruption charges with Chief Minister Mann saying his government has zero tolerance towards corruption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor