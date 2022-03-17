Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann teases “Historic” state decision

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after taking charge said, that his government is taking a “very big decision” in people's interest. Mann on Thursday on Koo, platform wrote “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I’ll announce shortly…,”

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village. After taking oath Mann said a golden chapter has started in the history of the state and that it would be “badhta (progressive) Punjab, rather than Udta Punjab”, he referred to the Bollywood movie Udta Punjab which showed Punjab's drug situation.

“I’m not here to diss anyone today. I am the Chief Minister of everyone in Punjab, even those who did not vote for our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sidhu also congratulate Bhagwant Mann as he took charge of Punjab now as the CM. Sidhu on his Twitter wrote, "The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects… Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations…hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies… best always."



The AAP on Punjab assembly elections 2022 marked the thumping win over Congress.

