Punjab clash: Priyanka Chaturvedi urges govt to ensure law and order

A day after a clash broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged Punjab government to ensure law and order in the state.

Her statement holds importance as the Shiv Sena's Punjab unit on Friday expelled a leader who gave a call to a rally in Patiala, hours after police opened fire to disperse Sena supporters and members of another community as tension gripped the city.

Yograj Sharma, state chief of the Sena, said in a press release that Harish Singla, who claims to be the working president of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), had been expelled for "anti-party activities" after orders from party supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

As of now, Singla has been arrested by the Punjab police.

On this information, Chaturvedi tweeted today, "Request all reporting Punjab story and repeatedly referring to Harish Singla as from Shiv Sena, kindly correct, he was expelled from @ShivSena and his actions have nothing to do with the party. It is the responsibility of Punjab government to ensure law and order prevails and hope they maintain it."

On Saturday morning the Punjab government temporarily suspended mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 6 pm in the city today.

"... there is likelihood of tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity within the limits of district Patiala due to the recent law and order events," an official order read.

Stopping the spread of misinformation is necessary "to thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social groups/ elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or damage to public/private property," the order said.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed that one person has been arrested with regard to the clashes.

She said, "FIRs have been lodged and raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace. From 9.30 am to 6 pm today, mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the government. One person has been arrested."

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh told reporters today that the police and administration will share factual information and no misinformation should be believed in the said incident.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence.

( With inputs from ANI )

