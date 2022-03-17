Punjab CM announces launch of phone number to expose corrupt

Chandigarh, March 17 A day after taking oath of office, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to launch a mobile phone number on March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, exclusively for the public to upload videos of officials demanding bribe for day-to-day work or indulging in malpractices.

Exhorting the top brass of civil and police administration to discharge duties as a public servant in the letter and spirit, thus respecting the massive mandate got by the AAP in the recently concluded assembly polls, the Chief Minister said the people who have given "us an opportunity to serve the state are the real rulers in the democracy having the power to make the leaders to rule or show them the door".

Taking a cue from the performance of Indian cricket team, Mann said, "Matches are won or lost but it is the team spirit which matters".

Therefore, he urged the officers to display team spirit immaculately to make Punjab as the frontrunner state. He further said, "Our prime concern should be to make our state as real Punjab not London, California or Paris".

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said his government would not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike earlier regimes, with utmost dedication, sincerity and honesty to cherish the aspirations of the Punjabis who have voted to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power with unprecedented verdict.

"I don't keep red diary like the earlier political parties and have only green one, so you need not worry about any vendetta," he said.

Appreciating the capabilities and capacities of both civil and police officers, Mann said, "I expect you to respect the common man and in turn we would too give you respect and due recognition in exhibiting the real spirit of being a public servant".

Without mincing any word, he said, "Corrupt officers have no place in my government and if any such complaint comes to my notice, then don't expect any sort of sympathy for such officers".

Breaking the tradition, the Chief Minister also announced to reward both civil and police officers with 'Best Performance Award' quarterly for making the difference in the lives of the common man, besides ensuring free and fair justice to one and all to boost their morale.

Reiterating his commitment to make Punjab as a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government would be to create abundant job opportunities for our youth to check the unfortunate trend of brain drain from the state to foreign shores.

"This scenario has even forced the poor and hapless parents to sell their properties for sending their wards abroad for better prospects to earn livelihood".

Mann promised his government would soon come up with a comprehensive action plan to generate tremendous job opportunities for our unemployed youth on top priority.

