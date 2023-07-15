Punjab CM asks Guv to give consent to Bill on Gurbani telecast rights

Chandigarh, July 15 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to give his consent to the proposed amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 for ending the monopoly of Badal family over telecast of sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib.

In a letter to the Governor, Mann said one particular channel owned by a political family has monopolised the telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib and has been making profits from it.

The Chief Minister said in order to propagate the teachings of Holy Gurus and ensure the telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib freely available to all the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Vidhan Sabha.

He said that Section 125-A was inserted in thee Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 and the state Vidhan Sabha passed it with overwhelming majority.

However, the Chief Minister said that though Bill was sent for signatures Governor on June 26 it has not been signed till date. He said that this amounts to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.

Mann apprised the Governor that agreement of the SGPC with the said channel will expire on July 23.

The Chief Minister said in case the Governor does not give nod to the Bill immediately, it may lead to a situation where millions of devotees across the world will be again deprived of watching the live telecast of Holy Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib.

He said this will seriously hurt their religious sentiments of the Sikhs across the globe.

Mann urged the Governor to sign this Bill at the earliest, so that telecast of Sarab Sanjhi Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib can be made freely available to all through various channels.

