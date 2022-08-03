Punjab CM halves strength of Service Commission members

Chandigarh, Aug 3 As an austerity measure, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from existing 10 to five.

Mann on Wednesday said at present there are 10 members and the salaries, perks and other emoluments of them are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer, and the reduction is being done to make the functioning of the commission cost effective.

Keeping in view these issues, it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved, he said, adding that this will streamline the working of the commission on one hand and will help in saving a lot of taxpayers' money on the other.

He said the official notification for this will be issued once the number of existing members comes to five after the completion of term of a few members. He said the government is committed to ensure judicious use of every single penny of the taxpayers' money.

Mann said the money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state, adding in the coming days more such decisions will be taken in the public interest.

