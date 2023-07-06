Punjab: Congress announces new 31 members political affairs committee

New Delhi, July 6 The Congress on Thursday announced the constitution of new political affairs committee for Punjab with senior leader Harish Chaudhary, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa and others as its members.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Political Affairs Committee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect.”

The new Political Affairs committee has 31 members. Besides Chaudhary, Warring and Bajwa, senior party leader Ambika Soni, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Gurkirat Singh, Tajinder Singh Bittu, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior party leader Manish Tewari, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, Pargat Singh has been named.

The party has also included Kuljit Singh Nagra, Rana Gurjit Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Dr Amar Singh, Mohd. Sadique, Pawan Adia, O. P. Soni, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rakesh Pandey, Razia Sultana, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Captain Sandeep Sandhu in the political affairs committee.

The Congress also announced party secretaries incharge, state heads of a frontal organisations as ex-Officio Members of the committee.

The new committee has been formed in the stage after a massive drubbing in the state assembly elections last as well as the loss in the Lok Sabha by-election earlier this year.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor