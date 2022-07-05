Punjab DGP commits to eradicate drug menace, gangsters

Chandigarh, July 5 Gaurav Yadav, a 1992 Punjab batch IPS officer, on Tuesday assumed the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) with the commitment to eradicate the drug menace and gangsters from the state.

According to orders issued by the government, Yadav would also continue to hold the charge of the Special DGP (Administration).

After assuming charge, the newly appointed DGP held a meeting with the top brass of the police and assured them that he will continue to work for the betterment of the state police.

While briefing the officers, the DGP said the topmost priority of the government, as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state, besides eliminating the gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime.

He stressed on the need to revive basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and be always ready to handle any kind of anticipated law and order situation, monitoring crime data, inspections of police stations, looking after the welfare of police personnel, etc.

DGP Yadav also directed all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to increase police checkpoints in their jurisdictions and ensure the frisking of maximum vehicles, which will help in minimising criminal activities.

He emphasised the need for capacity building of the police stations by upgrading them and making them citizen-friendly, besides acquiring new patrolling vehicles and hi-tech equipment for modernisation.

