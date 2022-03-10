Punjab: Ex-CM Badal, son Sukhbir trailing

Chandigarh, March 10 Punjab's Lambi Assembly constituency, which was till now considered as the stronghold of the Badal clan, seems to be slipping away from their hands this time.

Former Chief Minister and the oldest candidate in the ensuing polls, Parkash Singh Badal, is currently trailing from his core constituency by a margin of nearly 10,000 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian has received 42,015 votes so far while Badal has managed to secure 32,382 votes.

As per Election Commission, so far eight rounds of counting has been completed till 12.45 p.m. and five more rounds are still pending that may seal the fate of one of the candidates.

The situation in Jalalabad is no different for Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is currently trailing by a margin of nearly 11,000 votes. AAP's Jagdeep Kamboj is leading and till 8 rounds of counting, has secured 37,195 votes.

