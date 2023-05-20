Punjab: Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 20 : Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has completed his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Political Science from Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Dr Channi received the PhD certificate in Political Science from the vice chancellor of Panjab University on Saturday.

The former CM received the certificate along with other students at a function at Panjab University.

Channi served as the 16th CM of Punjab. He was appointed to the post in September 2021. He was also the party's chief ministerial face in the 2022 Assembly elections.

In the 2022 polls, Channi had contested from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bahadur - but lost on both the seats against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

