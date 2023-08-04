Punjab Governor shuns tomato in his kitchen

Chandigarh, Aug 4 Amidst the alarming surge in tomato prices, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Thursday issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in his kitchen.

The decision was taken as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of Punjab who are facing the impact of rising food prices, an official statement said.

Over the past few weeks, the people of state and the UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the state.

The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions, and other market dynamics.

Recognising the burden this situation places on ordinary citizens, the Governor has expressed his concern and empathy for the difficulties faced by the public due to soaring tomato prices, said the statement.

"Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices," he said.

