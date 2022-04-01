Punjab govt's resolution on Chandigarh has no meaning: Khattar

Gurugram, April 1 Criticising the Punjab government for passing a resolution in the Assembly to transfer Chandigarh to the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of both states.

Talking to the mediapersons here, Khattar said that apart from the issue of Chandigarh, there are several other differences between Haryana and Punjab.

He said the Central government has decided to implement the Central Service Rules in the interest of the employees of Chandigarh. He alleged that the Punjab government is misleading the public on this issue.

"The Chandigarh employees would be greatly benefited by this decision. Earlier, the employees had to depend on the Punjab government for every order. If there were orders from the Centre for allowances or other benefits, earlier Punjab used to issue notifications. After this, it would be applicable in Chandigarh," Khattar said.

Now, the notifications that the Centre will make will be directly applicable to the employees.

He said that the Punjab government has not yet given the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission to the employees whereas Haryana had implemented it in 2016.

Khattar said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganization Act passed in the year 1966.

"There is a provision in this Act that 60 per cent of employees of Chandigarh will be from Punjab and 40 per cent of employees will be from Haryana. Since that time, Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab," he said.

The Chief Minister said that not only Punjab and Haryana, but the people of Himachal Pradesh should also ask for their shares in Chandigarh.

"In one case, the Supreme Court had also given Himachal Pradesh the right to over 7.19 per cent of Chandigarh's land under the Punjab Reorganization Act. It is a different matter that Himachal Pradesh has made its capital in Shimla," Khattar said.

