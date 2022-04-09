Punjab Guv, CM review preparedness along Pakistan border

Fazilka (Punjab), April 9 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held a series of meetings here to take stock of the important issues concerning the border district of Fazilka, which impacts on national security.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Central government agencies posted along the Pakistan border, including the BSF, the Intelligence Bureau, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the National Investigation Agency, the Military Intelligence of the Indian Army, besides senior officers of the state government.

Major issues of the border district impacting national security were taken up and detailed discussions were held with all the agencies, an official statement said.

Earlier, both the Governor and Chief Minister addressed a meeting with sarpanches and local residents.

The Governor in his address called upon the people to be eyes and ears of border security forces. He said the past incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition into Punjab have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil.

He said the security forces are doing their part but the local input and support could go a long way in checking the influx of contraband weapons and drugs into the state.

He said it has been observed that in many cases the modus operandi for proliferation of firearms and weapons as well as consignments of drugs has been 'conceal and clear' wherein the cross-border smugglers using high-tech technology like drones to drop the consignment into the Indian territory.

So. it is pertinent that the villagers should be careful of the antecedents of all the new entrants into the village and should be on guard against any attempt towards misuse of their innocence by the anti-national elements.

He said the concept of security over the years has broadened. Along with traditional threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state, the security now also envisages the non-traditional threat in the form of organised crime, illegal migration, arms and drug trafficking, etc.

He said that the border districts are vulnerable to this menace of contraband arms smuggling. Therefore, it is the duty of the people to extend support to the Central security forces and the state police.

The thrust in the Governor's address was also on the fact that all the agencies, central and state, should work together in tandem with regular exchange of intelligence and inputs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor