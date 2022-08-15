Punjab Guv pays reverence to those who sacrificed for India's freedom

Chandigarh, Aug 15 Extending greetings on the historic completion of 75 years of India's Independence, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday paid reverence to all those self-sacrificing, devoted leaders and patriots who struggled, strived and sacrificed their lives for country's freedom.

"I also pay tributes to the brave members of our armed forces who laid down their lives while protecting the integrity and boundaries of our country," the Governor said in a message on India's 75th Independence Day.

"This Independence Day assumes all the more importance as it marks not only the completion of 75 years of our evolutionary journey but also connotes the seven and a half decades of our united efforts towards making the country's presence felt in the whole world as a fastest growing economy and a powerful nation.

"India has crossed a milestone with the completion of 75 years of Independence. We are celebrating this occasion as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is heartening to note that our people, especially youngsters, are participating enthusiastically in a variety of events and programmes organized to commemorate the landmark year.

"It is a great opportunity for not only the next generation but all of us to reconnect with our past. Our freedom struggle was an inspiring chapter in our splendid saga.

"In this 75 years of Independence let us rediscover the values that animated our glorious national movement," said the Governor, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The unprecedented contribution of Punjab, he said, to the cause of freedom of the country is unmatched anywhere in the history of the world.

"The great martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Dewan Singh Kalepani and many more who shed every drop of their blood and had languished in jails, have left a rich legacy for all of us which demands unbounded love and respect for our motherland besides firm commitment to preserve India's glory and Independence."

Recalling the laudable contribution of the people of Punjab, who have always displayed courage and commitment to the cause of freedom, the Governor said Punjab has always been at the forefront and known as a progressive state of India.

"Today, we have some challenges before us and we have to pay special attention to check social evils like the menace of drug addiction, female foeticide and environment degradation.

"The government of Punjab has resolved to banish drugs from the state. To effectively implement this campaign against drugs, the state has evolved a multi-pronged strategy leaving no stone unturned to nip in the bud," the Governor said.

He praised the state government for tightening the noose around the corruption plaguing the government machinery. "Transparent and corruption-free administrative set up is the basic right of a citizen of a democratic country. Let us all resolve to support the efforts against corruption and addiction. Let us resolve towards making Punjab a 'Rangla Punjab'," he added.

Regarding the state capital, Purohit said Chandigarh has been making impressive strides in fulfilling the socio-economic aspirations of the people.

The Administration has brought numerous policies and programmes demonstrating its care and concern for the well-being of the citizens. It is working energetically for the development of the city by creating requisite infrastructure, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor