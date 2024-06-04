Punjab Lok Sabha Results 2024: Pro-Khalistan Leaders Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Lead from Faridkot and Khadur Sahib Seats

In the ongoing vote counting for the Lok Sabha election, Punjab's composite committee has emerged prominently. In Punjab, the Congress has secured 7 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 3, and the Akali Dal has formed a Jagevar Aghadi. Notably, both the Jagran and independent candidates in Punjab are part of this alliance. These independent candidates hail from Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib constituencies and are known Khalistan supporters.

In the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, the son of Beant Singh who was accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has aligned with the alliance. From the Khadoor Sahib constituency, Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh has joined the alliance. Both independent candidates have entered the election fray with significant backing.

As of now, in Faridkot, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa has garnered 296,922 votes and is leading by 70,246 votes. In Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh has received 365,105 votes, leading with a margin of 170,157 votes. These results are quite shocking given the candidates' backgrounds and their support for Khalistan.