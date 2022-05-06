Punjab Police detain BJP's Tajinder Bagga for 'threat' to AAP chief Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has allegedly been detained from his residence in Delhi by Punjab Police on Friday, several BJP leaders have claimed.

The father of Tajinder Pal Bagga, has claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident on video.

Talking to ANI, Tajinder Bagga's father said, "This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face."

Bagga, who is the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing today, is currently being detained at the Janakpuri Police Station and a senior Punjab Police officer along with two police personnel are present at the police station.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the AAP government is misusing power to target its political opponents.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took to Twitter to say that every worker of the party will ensure that Kejriwal "learns how to handle power the hard way".

"Arvind Kejriwal's brazen misuse of Punjab Police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won't go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way..." he tweeted.

BJP's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also condemned the arrest, and said, "Punjab Police is being used as personal mafia of Arvind Kejriwal. We condemn the arrest of Tajinder Bagga and assault on his father by police at the insistence of Aam Aadmi Party. Soon Karma will catch you."

MP Nishikant Dubey shared the detention news and said that the BJP never act out of vengeance.

"This is an example for the defenders of freedom of expression in a democracy that the BJP never act out of vengeance. Did not expect such a thing from you Bhagwant Mann. Every BJP worker would fight for Tajinder Bagga ji," he tweeted in Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor