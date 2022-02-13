Punjab Polls: Captain Amarinder Singh govt was remote controlled by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka

The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi was running the Punjab government headed by the former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Vadra sought to explain the change of ledaership in Punjab, which had led to Singh quitting the Congress.

"We have had the Congress government in Punjab for last five years. But this government had stopped operating from Punjab, and instead was being operated from Delhi, not by the Congress but by the BJP," said Vadra.

Channi had replaced Singh after he resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party. Singh's parting of the ways with the Congress was on a bitter note. Singh later floated his own political party and struck an alliance with the BJP.

Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

