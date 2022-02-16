Punjab polls: Channi's statement sign of dictatorial nature of Congress: Anil Vij slams Punjab CM over "CM has all power" remark

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his "CM has all the power" remark and said that the latter's statement shows the sign of "dictatorial nature of the Congress".

Vij also said that there is no omniscient in a democracy.

Haryana Health minister took to his official Twitter account and tweeted, "Congress's declared CM candidate in Punjab, Charanjit Channi's statement, that the CM has all the power, is a sign of the dictatorial nature of the Congress. No one is omniscient in a democracy. People have their own MLAs and MLAs always have an impact on their Chief Minister."

Vij's remarks came after Channi's statement which said, "CM has all the power, so this time in Punjab the fight is for the CM's face."

Vij further said, "Democracy is built on the formula of check and balance and every step is influenced by each other, so a person with such thinking should not fray in the election and participate in this festival of democracy."

While urging the people of Punjab Vij said, "Even if a person with such mentality, stood in the election, then the people of Punjab should show them the land and bring their ideology to the right place".

Vij further said that the illegal activities of drug, sand mafia, land mafia have increased under the regime of Congress.

While taking a dig at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Haryana Minister said, "For five years Congress is ruling Punjab, instead of blaming others, Rahul should tell that he has stopped the activities of the drug in Punjab and what his party actually worked on."

( With inputs from ANI )

