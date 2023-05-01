"Punjab will face electricity shortage...": Haryana Power Minister takes dig at Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh [India], May 1 : Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday took a swipe at the Bhagwant Mann government's decision to change government offices' timings in the state to ease the load on electricity demand during summer, and said Punjab will face a shortage of electricity in the coming days.

"Haryana does not supply free electricity that's why Haryana does not have any shortage of electricity and we are supplying the electricity without any cutoff and will supply it in the future, we are taking care of the facilities for our people", Singh said while boasting that Haryana does not face any shortage of electricity.

"We didn't even increase the electricity rates for many years but electricity is being provided to people. While Punjab government is distributing free electricity and is now starting to face problems. Due to this reason, the state government ordered to change the office timings from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and we think that in the coming days, Punjab will face a shortage of electricity," he added.

The Power Minister also said that keeping the summer season in mind the Haryana government has has made preparations in case of a hike in demand.

"Just like last time, this time also in Haryana, we will not let the shortage of electricity. However yesterday, we consumed 8000 Megawatt and 16 lakh units and we have achieved it without any cutoff. And we promise that in the future also we will not have any shortage of electricity", said Singh.

