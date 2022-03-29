Punjabi University to made be debt-free: Mann

Patiala, March 29 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India.

Presiding over the valedictory function of three-day Punjabi cinema, television and theatre mega show jointly organised by the Punjabi Film and TV Actors' Association and Punjabi University here, he reiterated his government's firm commitment that no student would be bereft of higher education due to paucity of funds.

He said that imparting world-class education to the students is the top priority of the government.

Soliciting wholehearted support and cooperation from youth to make Punjab a vibrant state, Mann said: "Our youngsters would ever derive inspiration from the great gurus, seers and prophets, besides valiant heroes like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh."

He said vendetta has no place in the government and nobody would be subjected to harassment on this count.

Mann also assured that all the pending issues of teachers would be resolved to their satisfaction soon and none would be forced to resort pressure tactics like protesting against government atop water tanks.

He said school and college teachers would now onwards exclusively concentrate on teaching work as their primary duty on the Delhi pattern and they would not be assigned any other task.

Showing concern over youth's exodus abroad, the Chief Minister said the youth would be given enormous opportunities to exhibit their unbounded capacities and capabilities in the state.

The unfathomed energy and talent of the youth would be optimally tapped so that they could become ideal citizens of society, he added.

