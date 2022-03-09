'Pusa Agri Krishi Haat' to enable direct marketing of farmers' produce

New Delhi, March 9 Spread over two acres of land, the 'Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex', where farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) would be able to do direct marketing of their produces, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

With this facility within the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here, consumers would be able to buy the produces from farmers directly, which will free them from middlemen.

There is a provision of 60 stalls, haats and shops in the huge complex that will help promote farmer entrepreneurship.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, inaugurated the Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex after he opened the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2022 on the theme 'Self-reliant Farmer with Technical Knowledge' at the Pusa complex here.

In December 2018, then Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh had laid the foundation for the Kisan Haat.

The complex envisages facilities such as food plaza, open-air theatre with a seating capacity of 100 people, conference hall, museum, lab and lecture hall, besides facilities for agricultural consultation services, seeds and literature for farmers when fully completed.

