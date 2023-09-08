Puthuppally bypoll results: Counting of postal votes begin, Chandy Oommen holds edge

Kerala is eagerly awaiting the result of the Puthuppally bypoll which saw an intense battle between the UDF and LDF to fill the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. The counting of votes which was to begin at 8 am at the special counting station in the Baselius College was delayed slightly. The postal votes and service ballots are being counted first. The result is expected to be out by 10 am.

Chandy Oommen, son of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, will win the Puthuppally by-election by a healthy margin, garnering 53 per cent of polled votes, and retain the constituency for the United Democratic Front, the Axis My India exit poll has predicted.According to the survey, Oommen will get a majority of more than 18,000 votes (14 per cent) while his rival Jaick C Thomas of the Left Democratic Front will get only 39 per cent votes.The Axis My India exit poll was conducted by meeting 509 voters who cast their votes at various booths in the constituency. The exit poll results were released ahead of the counting of votes on Friday.

A total of 1,76,412 people cast their votes in the Puthuppally by-election, necessitated by the passing away of two-time chief minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years on the trot. A polling percentage of 72.86 per cent was recorded in the bypoll. While Meenadom panchayat recorded the highest polling percentage (76.53%), Pampady polled the highest number of votes (20,557).