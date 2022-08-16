Putin reaffirms goal of capturing Ukraine's Donbas region

Moscow, Aug 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed the goal of completely capturing the Ukraine's separatist Donbas region, nearly six months after launching his war against Kiev.

The President told international guests at an annual military forum near Moscow on Monday that the Russian army is fulfilling its tasks in the so-called "People's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk", reports dpa news agency

While Kiev accuses Moscow of the most serious war crimes and a bloody occupation policy, Putin once again claimed that "the soil of the Donbas is being liberated step by step" from Ukrainian nationalists.

Putin recognised the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states in February despite international protests, and then launched a war.

The forum also featured a display of Russian tanks and missiles.

Putin praised the work of Russian arms companies in equipping the military with "modern weapons that today work for victory".

The President, also referring to guests from what officials say are 70 countries, said Russia had partners on many continents who showed courage and character without bowing to the US.

