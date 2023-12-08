Putin to seek re-election in 2024 Presidential polls

Moscow, Dec 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced that he will seek re-election in 2024 for his third consecutive term, and sixth overall, media reports said.

He made the announcement at a ceremony in the Kremlin where he awarded Hero of Russia medals to servicemen who had taken part in the special military operation against Ukraine, RT reported.

Putin outlined his decision to contest in response to a question by Hero of the Donetsk People’s Republic Artyom Zhoga.

Under the amendments made to the Russian Constitution in 2020, an individual can hold the post of President for two terms only. However, the provision is not retrospective, enabling Putin, who was first elected President in 2000 and held the post till 2008, before returning in 2012 after a stint as Prime Minister, to contest.

