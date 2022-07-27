Rabri Devi, daughter gifted land by job seekers who were appointed in Railways: CBI probe

New Delhi, July 27 A CBI probe has revealed that former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi and daughter Hema Yadav were gifted land in the Land for Job scam by job seekers who were later appointed in the Railways.

Hridyanand Choudhary, a railway employee and Bhola Yadav, the then OSD to Lalu Prasad were arrested by the CBI on Wednesday.

Bhola was Lalu's OSD between 2004 to 2009.

A CBI source said that Choudhary allegedly gifted land worth Rs 61 lakh to Hema Yadav, the daughter of Lalu Prasad. He was evasive during questioning and was arrested.

"That Brij Nandan Rai a resident of Mahuabagh in Patna vide sale deed no. 6006 of 2008 transferred a parcel of land situated at Patna measuring 3375 square feet to the accused Hridyanand Choudhary on sale consideration of Rs 4,21,000. Choudhary was appointed as substitute in the year 2005 on East Central Railway, Hazipur. Enquiry has revealed that subsequently Choudhary vide gift deed transferred said parcel of land to Lalu Yadav's daughter Hema Yadav. Enquiry has revealed that Choudhary is not a relative of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The value of above said land as per prevailing circle rate at the time of gift was Rs 62,10,000," read the CBI's documents.

The CBI has also learnt that another parcel of land was gifted to Rabri Devi.

That Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Rai and Ravindra Rai all residents of Mahuabagh Patna vide a sale deed transferred a parcel of land situated at Patna to Rabri Devi on sale consideration of Rs 3,75,000.

"Enquiry has revealed that Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Rai the sellers and Vikas Kumar son of Ravindra Rai were appointed as Substitutes in group D post in Central Railway Mumbai in the year 2008," the CBI mentioned in the documents.

