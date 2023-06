Rahul attends meeting of Parliament panel on external affairs, denies anti-India remarks

New Delhi, March 19 After returning from London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs where, sources said he responded to the BJP MPs without naming him about MPs going abroad and speaking against the country.

The meeting was held on Saturday.



Sources said Rahul Gandhi said that he has not spoken anything which is against the country. The members of the ruling party objected to this, but Rahul was supported by the opposition members, sources said. After which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar intervened and said the members should speak on the subject.

Rahul has been insisting that he wants to speak in the House and met the Speaker a few days ago. He said four Ministers have raised allegations against him in Parliament House so he has the right to respond.

"It is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House. I requested the speaker today. I went to his chamber and I requested him. I said - look, I would very much like to speak. I told him that people from the BJP have made allegations against me and as a Member of Parliament, it is my right to speak," he said on Thursday.

The BJP has ceased the opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi, and BJP National President J.P. Nadda has said that Rahul Gandhi has become "a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor