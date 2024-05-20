Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Congress Leader's Visit Met with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans (Watch Video)

During a visit to Raebareli earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by a group of locals chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The incident occurred as Gandhi engaged with constituents in the Congress stronghold, known for its longstanding support of the Gandhi family.

Raebareli, represented by Sonia Gandhi, has been a pivotal constituency for the Congress party. However, the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections have intensified political activities and rivalries in the region. The chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram,' a slogan often associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), underscores the growing political tensions and the BJP's efforts to make inroads into traditional Congress territories.

A three-time MP from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi lost it to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 and this year chose Rae Bareli as his second seat after Wayanad. Sonia Gandhi campaigned for her son on Friday and told the Rae Bareli people that she was handing over her son to them and that he wouldn't disappoint them."Main aapko apna beta saup rahi hoon (I am handing over my son to you)… Jaisa aapne mujhe apna maana, waise hi Rahul ko apna maan kar rakhna hai. Ye Rahul aap ko niraash nahi karenge (The way you treated me as yours, now treat Rahul the same way. He will not disappoint you)," she said.