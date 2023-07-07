"Rahul Gandhi is habitual offender in insulting people": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'a habitual offender in insulting people'.

The statement came after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in connection with the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Criticising the former MP and the Congress leader, Prasad said, "I outrightly condemn the comment of the Congress Party that it was part of a conspiracy to frame Rahul Gandhi leading to his conviction. The court gave him a chance to apologise. He did not and after that, he suffered the trial. He is a habitual offender of insulting people."

"If Rahul Gandhi has got the license to abuse anyone, then the court will take its course. What is this Congress Party's comment? It is part of a conspiracy. Congress Party is lacking in humility in making this comment and in many ways, a kind of rampant criticism of India's judicial process which is not fair," added the BJP MP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his public rally in Karnataka in 2019, said, "Neerav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi, how come all the thieves have 'Modi' surname'?

Former Gujarat Cabinet Minister and BJP leader, Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against Gandhi in the Surat sessions court alleging that he had defamed the Modi community.

Additionally, following the Gujarat High Court's verdict, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar and Congress workers held a protest in Bengaluru against the verdict.

"This is a big conspiracy of BJP...BJP with its party cadre has filed a complaint and a verdict has come on it, such a verdict has never come...nobody can stop the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi...", said DK Shivkumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor