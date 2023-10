'Rahul Gandhi is morally corrupt', Assam CM takes fresh dig at Cong leader

Guwahati, March 31 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a fresh dig at Rahul Gandhi over the former Wayanad MP's disqualification for the Lok Sabha, questioning the moral value of the Congress leader.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati, Sarma said, "When Rahul Gandhi in 2013 opposed the UPA government's initiative to allow parliamentar to continue even after conviction for two or more years in a criminal case, we thought he has high moral values."

However, according to Sarma, the current situation is telling the opposite story.

"The UPA Cabinet under Manmohan Singh brought an ordinance to allow MPs and MLAs to continue even after conviction for two or more years. That time it was Rahul Gandhi who tore the ordinance and said he was in favour of immediate disqualification of parliamentar in such cases," Sarma said.

