Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka attend wedding of Jitendra Singh's daughter in Alwar

Jaipur, Feb 23 Hundreds of members of erstwhile royal families and prominent politic including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje attended the wedding celebrations of former Union Minister Jitendra Singh's daughter in Alwar.

Jitendra Singh's daughter Manavika got married to Avijit Singh, a member of the former royal family of Pali, on Wednesday night.

In view of the ceremony, police security was increased outside the Circuit House, helipad and the wedding venue Phool Bagh.

Prominent guests from India and abroad reached Alwar for the royal wedding.

A helipad was prepared at Kendriya Vidyalaya. A large number of policemen were deployed from here till Phool Bagh.

Most of the hotels in the city were booked for the wedding.

Preparations for the wedding were made at Phool Bagh Palace, also the residence of Jitendra Singh.

The procession of Avijit Singh had reached Alwar on Tuesday.

The erstwhile royal family members who attended marriage were from Nepal, Tripura, Nabha (Patiala), Rajkot (Gujarat), Datia (Madhya Pradesh), Pathankot (Punjab), Jodhpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Jaisalmer, Kishangarh (Ajmer).

While Raje arrived at 12 noon on Wednesday to attend the wedding ceremony. Priyanka Gandhi reached with her entire family at at around 4.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Gehlot reached at around 6 p.m. He was accompanied by several MLAs and leaders including Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, Cabinet Ministers Tikaram Julie and Shakuntala Yadav.

