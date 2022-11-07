Rahul Gandhi resumed Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo, to enter Maharashtra later today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday resumed the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kamareddy as the march is scheduled to conclude in the state and enter Maharashtra later in the evening.

The Telangana's leg of 'Padyatra' resumed from Fathalpur Bus Stand in the Kamareddy district this morning and plans to halt at Shekhapur. After that, the Yatra is expected to resume a public meeting from Menoor in Kamareddy around 5.00 pm, before entering Maharashtra later in the evening.

On Sunday, Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its 60 days of marching. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted a video on Twitter captioning, "60 days filled with love! A perfect milestone to celebrate this journey of uniting India. Many more to come."

However, the Congress Party's candidate Palvai Sravanthi lost the highly discussed, Munugode bypolls in Telangana amid the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was present in Telangana on Sunday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode bypolls in Telangana by a margin of 10,309 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Prabhakar Reddy secured 97,006 votes amounting to a vote share of 42.95 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came second with 38.38 per cent of votes.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to kick off its march from Maharashtra, later in the evening.

After completion of the foot march in southern states, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Now, Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra today at Madnur Naka in Degloor of Nanded district.

The Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements. They are trying to get massive success in Maharashtra too.

Rahul Gandhi and other congress delegates will start the march around 10 pm with a torch and Ekta Mashal.

During his 14-day journey in the State, the former Congress president will walk 381 km through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies.For massive outreach, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar will join the yatra on November 8.

Pawar will only walk less than a mile because he has been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and former minister Aaditya Thackeray are yet to confirm their schedule; both are likely to join Rahul Gandhi in his yatra.

Arvind Sawant and Manisha Kayande will join the yatra from the Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Many big congress leaders will be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhaijagtap, Ashok Chavan and others.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor