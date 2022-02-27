Rahul Gandhi takes stock of polls with Gehlot, Baghel

New Delhi, Feb 27 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday met Rahul Gandhi and took stock of the party's performance in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal were also present in the meeting.

After the meeting Baghel said, "There was a detailed discussion on the party's performance in elections in five states and on strategy regarding results."

Baghel is monitoring the UP elections and has been campaigning, giving ample time to the state. Sources said, Rahul Gandhi took feedback about party's performance in UP elections and discussed state organisational polls and also on the issue of Rajya Sabha elections.

Baghel has been talking of cow shelter and 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' in UP and wants to push more such schemes in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "There are challenges before the nation as the Constitution and democracy are under threat, but the Congress is the only opposition party which is fighting and people have lot of expectations from it."

Both the leaders had in-depth discussion on the assembly elections in five states and the strategy to be adopted by the party after the announcement of results on March 10. They also discussed the Chhattisgarh organisational elections and considered names for vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting discussed that the Congress-ruled states would be implementing the people-friendly policies in which Chhattisgarh's flagship scheme 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' would be implemented on priority.

The dates for the organisational elections in the Congress party have also been fixed in the meeting. It was decided that the process of elections would start from April 1 this year. The election of block committees would be held in May. At the same time, by September 20, Congress will also choose its new state presidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor