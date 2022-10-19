Rahul Gandhi visits Sri Ganga Temple in Andhra's Adoni during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Sri Ganga Temple in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday.

The Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18, and Gandhi and other leaders reached Kurnool district.

Gandhi had recently started the 3,570-km trek from Kanyakumari to Kashmir called 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to strengthen the Congress party.

Gandhi started his journey from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, crossed Kerala and Karnataka and arrived in Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

Following this, on the 42nd day, today in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagara district, Rahul will walk with Congress volunteers from Sakhi village to Banavasi village.

Congress in a tweet said that the massive support to all padyatris has energised everyone.

The party leader covered Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in Kurnool and stayed at Chagi village for the night.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded Village in the first week of November. Shiv Sena Chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackery and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar will take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organisations across the country.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari will end in Kashmir, covering 25 km per day.

With inputs from ANI

