Rahul meets Kanshi Ram's sister in BJY's Punjab leg

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 16 A day after BSP supremo Mayawati announced that there will no alliance with any party in the upcoming elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, met BSP founder Kanshi Ram's sister Swaran Kaur along with Lakhbir Singh of the Kanshi Ram foundation on Monday.

The meet is significant as Mayawati and Kanshi Ram's family do not share good relationship so the Congress may be eyeing the legacy of Kanshi Ram. The Congress had invited Mayawati to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra but no one from the BSP turned up for it.

Mayawati on Sunday announced that her party would not forge alliance with any party in the Assembly elections due in 2023 and then the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

