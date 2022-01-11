Rahul takes stock of poll preparations in Goa; no talks on alliance yet

New Delhi, Jan 11 The Congress on Monday rejected claims that the party is mulling over a possible alliance with the Trinamool Congress in poll-bound Goa after the partys former President Rahul Gandhi held a virtual discussion with senior Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and K.C. Venugopal.

Chidambaram is the party's senior election observer for Goa.

After the meeting, Venugopal tweeted, "The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri @RahulGandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident - we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon."

Rahul Gandhi, who recently returned from a personal visit abroad, has started meeting people in the poll-bound coastal state, holding discussions on new possible new entrants after some MLAs in the state left the BJP.

The ruling BJP in Goa lost two MLAs in quick succession on Monday, after Pravin Zantye, sitting MLA from the Mayem, resigned as a legislator and let go the party's primary membership.

The resignation followed hours after Ports Minister in the BJP-led government, Michael Lobo, resigned as a minister and MLA from the party.

"The party I had joined on the word and assurance of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is not the same today," Zantye told reporters after resigning from the party.

Zantye said that he would be joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) soon.

Earlier on Monday, Lobo had said that he was quitting as minister and from the BJP, accusing party leaders of sidelining grassroots workers.

