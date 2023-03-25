Rahul trying to become 'martyr': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, March 25 After Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise to anyone, BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress leader is trying to become a "martyr".

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Prasad said: "Congress party could have obtained a stay on the decision of Surat court. They have deliberately not obtained the stay order to utilise the issue during the Karnataka assembly election. He is trying to become a martyr..."

"Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election," the BJP leader asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor