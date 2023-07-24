Raj Assembly: Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha marshalled out

Jaipur, July 24 Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was on Monday marshalled out of the Rajasthan Assembly after he created a ruckus and engaged in a scuffle with state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Gudha entered the House with a red diary, which he claimed contained "explosive" details and waved it in front of Speaker C.P Joshi.

He did not stop there and also put down the mike of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal.

The incident took place when Dhariwal was proposing to expel Gudha from the House.

On seeing the tension rising, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan intervened leading to a scuffle between him and Gudha.

As the brawl escalated, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House.

The Speaker then directed Gudha to be thrown out of the house. Marshals were called and he was ousted.

Earlier, Gudha had approached Speaker Joshi with a red diary.

At this, the Speaker asked Gudha to leave and meet him in the chamber. However, Gudha kept waving the diary in front of the Speaker's seat.

Despite several warnings, the sacked minister refused to budge. After a long tussle, Gudha moved away from the Speaker and went to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

