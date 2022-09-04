Raj Babbar praises Jan Dhan Yojana at Cong rally, Manish Tewari skips ocassion

New Delhi, Sep 4 When Congress held a rally against inflation, unemployment and LPG price hike on Sunday, former Congress MP Raj Babbar praised Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, while Manish Tewari skipped the rally as he is on a foreign tour.

Raj Babbar said in a tweet on Saturday: "PM Jan Dhan Yojana has completed 8 years, people are getting money directly and its a revolution - half of them are females. The programme was initiated by Manmohan Singh but the current government has implemented it in a better way."

Raj Babbar is one of the G-23 leaders who have written to Congress President for sweeping reforms.

Another G-23 leader Manish Tewari has skipped the rally. His office has said that he is on a foreign tour which was decided before the Congress rally. Tewari is among the leaders who is critical of Congress' functioning, however, he was at the forefront in the Congress' protest on August 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor