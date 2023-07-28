Raj businessman attempts self-immolation accusing govt of 'sheltering criminals'

Jaipur, July 28 A businessman in Rajasthan who suffered a loss has attempted self-immolation, accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state of sheltering criminals.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday played the self-immolation video of businessman Ashok Gautam during a press conference here at the state BJP headquarters.

Gautam, who is in the mining business, set himself on fire on Thursday near the DSP office in Ajmer.

Rathore said that the video was shot on the birthday of former minister Raghu Sharma, saying "Gautam's mother alleged that his son was forced into the self-immolation act by

Congress workers".

According to sources, Gautam was a partner of Raghu Sharma and he had invested some amount in a project.

However, after some differences arose, Gautam sought back the money that he invested.

He also registered an FIR against a colleague of Sharma.

But, according to sources, under government pressure, no action was taken.

When his money was not returned, Gautam shot a video on the birthday of Sharma, threatening self-immolation.

On this, Rathore said: "In the video, Gautam while accusing Gehlot and the Congress government of sheltering criminals, said that a message of 'fear of the leaders' should be put outside police stations."

"Gautam's mother claimed that the former minister along with his partner tried to murder her son," said Rathore.

Gautam, who sustained 85 per cent burn injuries, is currently hospitalised in a critical condition.

