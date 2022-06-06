Raj Governor travels like a common man, wins hearts

Jaipur, June 6 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has been winning hearts as a video reflecting his simplicity has gone viral on social media where he could be seen travelling on the road like a common man.

Neither the traffic was stopped for his movement, nor the people on the road faced any problem due to the movement of his convoy.

As per Raj Bhavan officials, the video was recorded on Sunday when the Governor, who is on a visit to Mount Abu, took to the road of the hill station without disturbing the movement of the tourists.

In fact, Mishra had already instructed the administration to ensure that tourists do not face any kind of difficulty during his visit to Mount Abu.

Mishra left for Mount Abu on May 22 for his summer stay along with his staff and has been working from the hill station since then.

The house in Mount Abu in which Raj Bhavan gets shifted during summer was built in 1866 during British rule. At that time, British officers used to visit the hill station for summer vacation.

